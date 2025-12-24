HM Amit Shah to inaugurate Growth Summit in MP tomorrow

Bhopal, Dec 24 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a major state-level event titled ‘Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit – Investment to Employment’ on December 25, at the Mela Ground in Gwalior.

Mohan Yadav will also participate in the event, which coincides with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a government statement issued here on Wednesday said.

Key activities include the distribution of land allocation documents and letters of intent, alongside honouring investors who have successfully set up and operationalised employment-generating industrial units.

Interactions with young participants are planned, and significant announcements regarding industrial land allocation at the divisional level will be made to boost balanced regional progress.

Prominent industrialists and representatives from leading organisations across the country will attend.

The summit highlights the state government's firm commitment to transforming industrial investments into widespread employment opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav.

During the program, industrial incentives will be disbursed to investors through a single-click process.

“This will be the first time that a collective land allocation event will take place simultaneously at one place for such a big-ticket combined investment,” Chief Minister Yadav said, adding, “Land will be allocated for investment proposals exceeding Rs. 2 lakh crore, while foundation stones will be laid and projects inaugurated for initiatives worth over Rs. 10,000 crore. These steps are expected to accelerate developmental activities across the state.”

Carrying the theme "Investment to Employment – Atal's Resolve, a Bright Madhya Pradesh," the event will showcase the tangible outcomes of industrial expansion, investment achievements, and job creation over the past two years.

It will also outline a forward-looking direction for sustained development in the coming years.

The summit aims to directly connect local communities with employment and livelihood opportunities, fostering holistic growth.

New industrial areas, clusters, and plug-and-play units will be promoted to encourage industry establishment at the grassroots level, generating fresh job prospects for the youth.

Two special exhibitions will enrich the venue: one dedicated to the life, thoughts, and development vision of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and another presenting the state's industrial reforms, investment drives, and employment milestones achieved in the last two years.

