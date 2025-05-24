HM Amit Shah to visit Maharashtra on May 25

Mumbai, May 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from May 25 to 27.

According to the state BJP release, he will land on May 25 at Nagpur at 9.30 pm and on May 26, he will lay a foundation stone of Swasti Nivas at the National Cancer Institute, Jamtha, Nagpur.

At 1 PM, the Home Minister will attend the function of the National Forensic Sciences University at Chincholi in Kamthi tehsil, Nagpur.

He will arrive at Nanded at 3 pm and will unveil the statue of Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik, while he has kept time reserved for various meetings as well.

Thereafter, the Home Minister will address the meeting at Kusum Auditorium/Shankarrao Chavan Memorial.

At 5.15 PM, Shah will attend the inaugural function at Nana Nani Park Industrial Area, and at 6.30 PM, he will address a public rally.

On the same night, the Union Home Minister will leave Nanded and land at Mumbai at 10 pm.

On May 27, he will participate in the function on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Madhav Bag, at 10.30 am.

At 1 pm, the Home Minister will speak at the function on the occasion of the 60th death anniversary of V.D. Savarkar.

Thereafter, at 2.30 PM, he will leave back for New Delhi.

A senior BJP functionary said that this is the Home Minister’s maiden visit to Maharashtra after the Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“It is but natural, during his speeches, the Operation Sindoor and the Centre’s zero tolerance for terrorism will dominate. On May 23, he clearly stated that Operation Sindoor had exposed Pakistan’s complicity in terrorism directed at India, and it was the Pakistan Army that replied after we hit their terror bases,” said the BJP functionary.

The Home Minister also said that top Pakistan Army officers were seen offering namaz and shouldering the coffins of the terrorists killed in the May 7 strikes by India on terror hubs in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

His visit coincides with India’s Operation Sindoor global outreach as various delegations are visiting countries to highlight the threat of terrorism originating from Pakistan and to assert India’s right of self-defence.

