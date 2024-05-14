HM Amit Shah's doctored video: Delhi court grants bail to Arun Bereddy

New Delhi, May 14 A court here on Monday granted bail to Arun Bereddy, an accused in the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Nabeela Wali of Patiala House Courts granted bail to Bereddy noting that the prime allegation against him was just him being the 'Admin' of the WhatsApp group on which the alleged fake video was first posted for circulation.

"However, there are no allegations of the applicant/ accused having posted/ circulated the said video on any forum," the court noted.

Bereddy was granted bail on furnishing of bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount.

Delhi Police had arrested Bereddy, who manages the Telangana Congress' X account -- 'Spirit of Congress' on May 3.

The accused had moved an application under Section 437 CrPC seeking bail in the case.

In connection with the case, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested five persons, identified as Pendyala Vamshi Krishna, Satish Manne, Pettam Naveen, Asma Tasleem and Koya Geetha -- all residents of Hyderabad, who were circulating the doctored video of the Home Minister.

According to police, Home Minister Shah delivered a speech during a public meeting in Telangana's Medak on April 23.

"Pendyala Vamshi Krishna received a morphed video of the speech on WhatsApp. He then uploaded the morphed video on the 'INCTelangana' (X) handle and shared it in various WhatsApp groups," said the Hyderabad Police in a statement on May 3.

Delhi Police registered an FIR after receiving complaints from the BJP and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

