HM Amit Shah’s plane diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi

Jaipur, Sep 1 Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s special aircraft, en route from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday evening due to bad weather conditions in the national capital.

The aircraft, operated by the Border Security Force, landed safely at Jaipur Airport at 7:54 pm.

Amit Shah had been on an official visit to Jammu earlier in the day. He departed for Delhi in the evening, but strong winds and heavy rain in the national capital forced Air Traffic Control to divert the flight to Jaipur.

Weather-related disruptions had already caused delays and diversions for several flights heading towards Delhi on Monday evening.

Following confirmation of Shah’s arrival, security arrangements in Jaipur were immediately heightened. Special security protocols were activated at the airport, and senior officials, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Secretary Sudhanshu Pant and Director General of Police Rajeev Sharma, reached the airport to receive the Home Minister.

Sources indicated that airport staff were monitoring the weather situation in Delhi while coordinating with officials from the Union Home Ministry.

According to reports, the Air Traffic Control Unit is closely tracking weather updates to decide the next course of action. If conditions improve, Shah may proceed to Delhi later tonight.

However, if the inclement weather persists, the Home Minister is likely to stay overnight in Jaipur. The sudden diversion created a stir both in security circles and among local officials.

Emergency protocols were promptly put in place, and additional forces were deployed around the airport to ensure safety.

Bad weather in Delhi has been causing frequent flight disruptions in recent days, leading to diversions to nearby airports such as Jaipur, Lucknow, and Amritsar.

Monday’s diversion of Amit Shah’s plane once again highlighted the challenges faced by airlines and passengers due to unpredictable weather patterns.

For now, all eyes remain on the evolving weather conditions in Delhi, which will determine whether the Home Minister resumes his journey tonight or halts his schedule in Jaipur.

