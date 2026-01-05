HM Shah attends TN BJP's 'Modi Pongal' celebration in Tiruchi, offers prayer at major temples

Chennai, Jan 5 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, participated in the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Modi Pongal' celebrations held in Tiruchirappalli, marking the harvest festival with traditional fervour and strong political messaging ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Shah arrived at the venue in Mannarpuram, where he was accorded a warm and ceremonial reception by the BJP leaders and party cadres.

Organisers said the event drew more than 2,000 participants, with women performing Pongal rituals in as many as 1,008 earthen pots as part of a coordinated cultural programme.

The celebrations were held under the slogan "Namma Ooru Modi Pongal Vizha", reflecting the party's effort to associate Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil cultural traditions.

Dressed in a traditional white dhoti and shirt, Union Home Minister Shah took to the stage as thousands of BJP workers gathered below, participating in the symbolic preparation and offering of Pongal.

Party leaders said the programme was intended to highlight the BJP's outreach to grassroots communities and its emphasis on blending governance with cultural identity in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Monday, the Union Home Minister undertook temple visits in Tiruchirappalli district.

He offered prayers at the Jambukeswarar Temple and later visited the Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of the most revered Vaishnavite shrines in South India.

During the temple visits, Union Home Minister Shah greeted devotees who had gathered in large numbers, shaking hands and exchanging brief words with members of the public.

Several Union Ministers accompanied Union Minister Shah during his visit, including Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Muralidhar Mohol, and L. Murugan.

Senior BJP functionaries from Tamil Nadu were also present.

Given the high-profile nature of the visit, extensive police security arrangements were put in place across Tiruchirappalli, particularly around temple premises and the Modi Pongal venue.

Authorities said the programme was held peacefully, with traffic diversions and crowd-control measures ensuring smooth conduct of the events.

The BJP views the Modi Pongal celebration as part of its broader campaign to strengthen its organisational base in Tamil Nadu by combining cultural outreach with political mobilisation.

