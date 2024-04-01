HM Shah calls Bengal CM, seeks update on situation in storm-hit Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, April 1 Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and sought information about the current situation in the state's Jalpaiguri district that was hit by a storm on Sunday night in which at least four persons were killed and over 100 injured.

According to an official, HM Shah has also assured the Chief Minister of all possible cooperation from the Central government to restore normalcy in the storm-hit areas.

Taking to X, HM Shah wrote: "I am deeply concerned about the massive damage caused by the storm in West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. Spoke to Chief Ministers and assured all possible assistance. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery. Requesting all BJP functionaries to stand by the victims in this time of crisis and help them in all possible ways."

On Monday, while leaving for Jalpaiguri from Kolkata, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said that BJP volunteers have already been contributing to relief operations.

Mamata Banerjee had arrived in Jalpaiguri on Sunday night.

On Monday, she supervised the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

Dhupguri and Mainaguri were the worst-affected areas in Jalpaiguri district.

District administration sources said that the number of casualties is expected to rise as the condition of some injured persons is serious.

