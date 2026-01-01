HM Shah calls for dismantling terror completely in J&K, hails security forces for fighting terrorism

Jammu, Jan 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi in which counterterrorism measures and the priority given to crippling the entire terror ecosystem were discussed.

After the meeting convened on Thursday, Union Minister Shah on X said, "Chaired a security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir along with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ji."

"Appreciated the security agencies for crippling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir while pursuing PM Narendra Modi's vision of establishing lasting peace in the region."

"Reaffirmed that counterterror operations aimed at demolishing terrorist infrastructure and terror financing will continue in mission mode."

The focus of the review meeting remained on elimination of terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir while ensuring zero infiltration on the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Thursday's meeting was the first security review meet chaired by the Union Home Minister in 2026.

During the meeting, the Home Minister Shah laid stress on destroying the support system of terrorism which calls for coordinated action against terrorists, their over ground workers, sympathisers and drug smuggling, etc, which becomes the financial source for sustaining terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

Union Minister Shah appreciated the role of the security forces while laying stress on complete synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Armed Police Forces deployed on anti-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atul Dulloo, Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat. CID Chief Nitish Kumar represented the Union Territory at the meeting while the Union Home Secretary Gobind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Director Generals of central armed forces were also present during the meeting.

The recent operations carried out by the joint forces against terrorists of Pakistani origin supported by Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence were also discussed during the meeting.

Official sources said the Union Home Minister Shah appreciated the change on ground because of better security management.

He expressed the hope that Year 2026 would see an end to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as the people here want to live in peace, with dignity and better educational and professional avenues for their children.

