HM Shah, Delhi Speaker discuss Assembly's digital transformation

New Delhi, July 7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday discussed initiatives currently being undertaken to modernise and strengthen the legislature.

Gupta apprised HM Shah of the ongoing transformation of the Assembly into a fully digital legislature under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework.

This transition to a paperless system is designed to enhance transparency, improve efficiency, and streamline legislative operations, ensuring seamless communication among members, he said.

Gupta also briefed the Union Minister on the Assembly’s commitment to sustainable governance through the implementation of a 500 kW Solar Power Project, which will make the entire complex completely solar-powered.

This green initiative reflects the Assembly’s commitment to adopting environmentally responsible practices and sets a benchmark for other public institutions, he said.

The Speaker also shared the Assembly’s vision to be developed as a heritage site, preserving its architectural and historical significance.

The proposed plan aims to honour Delhi’s rich legislative legacy while integrating modern infrastructure, creating a space that is both a symbol of democratic heritage and a centre for civic learning and public engagement.

Last month, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat vowed support for an initiative to develop the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a Living Heritage Site of national importance.

In a letter addressed to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Shekhawat said: “We look forward to working in close collaboration with your office to preserve this historical edifice and unlock its full cultural potential for the people of Delhi and the nation.”

“The Delhi Assembly Building is a significant landmark that not only represents the rich political legacy of our nation but also stands as an enduring symbol of architectural and historical value. Your proposal to develop the campus as a vibrant heritage hub is both timely and appropriate,” said the Union Tourism Minister.

The correspondence between the Speaker and the Union Minister follows their meeting held on June 3 to discuss ongoing developmental initiatives.

During the talks, the Speaker had sought the Ministry’s cooperation in transforming the Assembly campus into a nationally recognised heritage site.

Speaker Gupta had formally written to Shekhawat on May 13, proposing the development of the Delhi Assembly Building -- an iconic structure constructed in 1912 -- as a heritage hub.

