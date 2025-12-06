HM Shah, Gujarat CM inaugurate Ahmedabad Shopping Festival

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Saturday, inaugurated the second edition of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival (ASF) 2025–26, a large-scale retail, lifestyle and entertainment event, jointly organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and the state government.

The leaders also flagged off the grand ASF Carnival Parade to mark the official opening of the festival.

State Minister Rushikesh Patel was present on the occasion.

Union Minister Shah and Chief Minister Patel visited several stalls at the venue, encouraging artisans and local entrepreneurs by purchasing swadeshi products and making digital payments.

The event also witnessed the presence of Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, BJP leader Gaurang Prajapati, elected representatives, senior bureaucrats, including State Tax Chief Commissioner Rajeev Topno, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani and other dignitaries.

Scheduled to run from December 5, 2025 to January 16, 2026, the festival aims to give a major boost to Ahmedabad's retail and tourism ecosystem, while advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' mission.

Built around the theme 'Swadeshi with Global Appeal', ASF's second edition has generated significant enthusiasm across the city.

This year's festival covers six major shopping districts and more than a dozen hotspot zones -- Sindhu Bhavan Road, CG Road, Nikol Modern Street, Kankaria–Rambaug Road, Vastrapur, Prahladnagar, Science City, the Sabarmati Riverfront, Law Garden, Manek Chowk and leading malls across the city.

These zones will showcase a vibrant blend of shopping, entertainment, food streets and artisan markets.

ASF 2025–26 will feature food festivals, live music shows, cultural performances, comedy and poetry evenings, sports activities, youth zones and family entertainment areas.

Special curated heritage walking tours will be available for citizens and international visitors, while Sindhu Bhavan Road will host a premium Wedding Shopping Experience Zone for the upcoming wedding season.

More than 8,000 businesses -- including retailers, malls, hotels, restaurants, MSMEs, artisans and major brands -- have partnered with the festival.

To enhance accessibility, officials also launched the official ASF mobile app and web portal, offering exclusive deals, interactive maps, real-time event updates and a special shopper pass, which provides free Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and Bus Rapid Transit System travel during the festival along with lucky draws and curated offers.

Throughout ASF, shoppers will enjoy discounts ranging from 15 to 35 per cent across participating outlets.

Popular events like Hungrito, Weekend Window, Fun Blast and city-wide cultural programmes are set to create a festive atmosphere across Ahmedabad.

With its fusion of swadeshi pride, retail innovation and modern urban culture, the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival 2025–26 is poised to position the city prominently on the national and global retail map.

The city is gearing up to welcome residents and tourists alike to this unique celebration of commerce, creativity and community.

