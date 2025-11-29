HM Shah inaugurates 60th DGP-IGP conference in Raipur; emphasises intelligence synergy for 'Viksit Bharat' security roadmap

Raipur, Nov 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated the 60th All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGP-IGP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus in Chhattisgarh's Naya Raipur, hailing it as a transformative "portal of solutions" to India's internal security challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In his address on Friday, Home Minister Shah underscored how the past 11 years have showcased the mettle of police forces in combating radicalisation, extremism, insurgency, and narcotics trafficking.

"Under PM Modi Ji, this conference has evolved into a platform for strategising and policy-making, laying broad principles for a secure nation," he said on X post-inauguration.

Accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, and Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Home Minister Shah highlighted the conference's role in reviewing policing hurdles and charting a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India fortified against emerging threats.

Deliberations, spread over November 28-30, focused on precision intelligence, clear objectives, and inter-agency synergy to counter new-age perils like cybercrime, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), border incursions, and organised crime.

Home Minister Shah reiterated the Narendra Modi government's "permanent solutions" to longstanding hotspots—Naxalism, Northeast insurgency, and Jammu and Kashmir unrest—transforming them into integrated growth engines.

He called for a "360-degree attack" on narcotics, ensuring "not even an inch of space" for traffickers, aligning with the national goal of a drug-free India.

A key highlight was Home Minister Shah's presentation of Police Medals for meritorious service and trophies to the nation's top three police stations; Kolkata's Park Street Women's Police Station (first), Indore's Aerocity Police Station (second), and Surat's Sarthana Police Station (third).

These awards recognised exemplary community policing and crime prevention.

The event, organised by the Intelligence Bureau, brings together more than 300 top police officers from states, Union Territories, and central forces.

Prime Minister Modi, arriving later from engagements in Karnataka and Goa, will chair business and valedictory sessions on November 29-30—his first three-day stay in Chhattisgarh in years.

Discussions will include LWE eradication in Bastar, where violence has plummeted 70 per cent since 2014, and implementation of new criminal laws.

Raipur, under multi-layered security with SPG, NSG, CRPF, and state forces, including drone surveillance, symbolises Chhattisgarh's rising security stature.

Home Minister Shah's second social media post on X praised the day's exchanges: "Reiterated the significance of accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action... Discussions would help prepare a Roadmap for Policing towards ‘Viksit Bharat’."

This edition, only the second hosted in Chhattisgarh, underscores the state's progress from Maoist hotbed to a model for internal security reforms.

As PM Modi wrote on X: "Landed in Chhattisgarh to take part in the DGP/IGP Conference... Extensive interactions with top officials on strengthening India's security apparatus."

The conclave concludes on Sunday, with outcomes expected to shape national policing policies amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor