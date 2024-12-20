HM Shah inaugurates accommodations for troopers along Bengal, Tripura borders

Agartala, Dec 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday virtually inaugurated the state-of-the-art accommodations for border guarding troopers at the land ports in Petrapole in West Bengal and Agartala, officials said.

A senior official of the Land Ports Authority of India said that this step marks a significant leap in the welfare and operational capabilities of India's border guarding forces, including the BSF.

The land port in Petrapole along West Bengal’s border with Bangladesh is India's largest land port, serves as a major gateway for trade with the neighbouring country, and plays a pivotal role in the economic development of the region.

The port facilitates a significant portion of the bilateral trade activities, contributing to the prosperity of both nations.

The official said that the new accommodation for the border guarding forces at Petrapole is set to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the border security operations at this vital trade hub.

He said that similarly, the land port in Agartala, strategically located on the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, is an essential conduit for commerce and connectivity between the two countries.

The port's upgraded facilities, including the new accommodation, are expected to boost trade, streamline border management, and provide a fillip to the regional economy.

According to the official, the new facilities at both ports, approved in December 2018 with a combined investment of approximately Rs 55 crore, are purpose-built to enhance the living conditions of the border guarding forces’ personnel.

At Petrapole, the accommodation spans over 13,339 sqm and includes an Officer Block, Subordinate Block, Jawan Block, and a dedicated Mahila Block for female units.

At Agartala, the new accommodation covers 8093.7 sqm and comprises similar blocks designed to cater to the needs of the border security staff.

The Mahila Block is constructed to accommodate 8 female jawans, ensuring their privacy and comfort. The Officer Block, with an area of 659 sqm, provides residential facilities for 5 officers.

The Subordinate Officer and Jawan Block, a four-story building, houses 16 subordinate officers and provides lodging for 128 jawans, featuring a dining area, kitchen, and a multipurpose hall.

The official launch of these facilities underscores the government's commitment to provide modern and comfortable living spaces for security forces who tirelessly protect the country’s borders.

The successful inauguration of the accommodations for the border guarding forces’ personnel at both border points stands as a monument to the nation's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its security forces and highlights the strategic importance of robust border management infrastructure in promoting trade and maintaining strong international relations, an official statement said.

