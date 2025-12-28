HM Shah inaugurates Rs 330 crore civic projects in Ahmedabad; Western Trunk Main drainage project unveiled

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 330 crore undertaken by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), marking a significant milestone in the city's urban infrastructure journey.

The event was held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and included the unveiling of Lord Ganesh's idol and the distribution of land ownership certificates (sanads) to rehabilitated residents of New Vanjar village.

A key highlight of the programme was the inauguration of the Western Trunk Main Line project, a long-awaited drainage initiative of critical importance to the western and south-western parts of Ahmedabad.

The project is expected to provide a permanent solution to sewage overflow and wastewater management issues faced by nearly 15 lakh residents across multiple localities.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah described the event as small in scale but deeply significant.

Recalling the 1973 Sabarmati floods, which devastated the lives of several families, he noted that after nearly five decades, 173 affected families have finally received legal ownership of their residential plots.

"While the number may appear small in a city the size of Ahmedabad, for these families, this moment is historic and emotionally profound," he said.

The Union Minister congratulated local MLA Amitbhai Thakar, the Mayor of Ahmedabad, and the Municipal Commissioner for taking a sensitive and decisive step to resolve an issue pending for over 50 years.

He said the resolution of such long-standing problems reflects the spirit of compassionate and responsive governance.

HM Shah highlighted that for years, nearly 15 lakh residents in western and south-western Ahmedabad lacked a systematic drainage system.

Rapid urbanisation between 2000 and 2005, particularly in areas stretching from Shela to Chandkheda, had outpaced infrastructure development.

"As a Member of Parliament, it was painful to witness sewage overflowing in several areas," he remarked.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urban development schemes such as AMRUT have been effectively leveraged to improve living conditions in cities, he said.

As part of this effort, large RCC pipelines with diameters ranging from 1,200 mm to 1,800 mm have been laid at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 400 crore.

This infrastructure will benefit areas including Gota, Chandlodia, Science City, South Bopal, Bhadaj, Hebatpur, Thaltej, Bopal-Ghuma, Bodakdev, Vejalpur, Sarkhej, Maktampura, Juhapura, Fatehwadi, Shantipura and Sanathal, offering a long-term solution to drainage-related issues.

"The reason decades-old demands are being fulfilled with sensitivity is the politics of compassionate development envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Amit Shah said.

"Whether or not people raise their demands, identifying and resolving public issues has become the governance culture from Gujarat to the rest of the country.”

Chief Minister Patel, in his address, said that as 2025 draws to a close, the year will be remembered as one of unprecedented development and global recognition for Ahmedabad.

He said the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Shah, is committed to ensuring that necessities such as food, clothing and housing are accessible to every citizen.

"Every decision taken by Narendra Modi places the welfare of the poorest citizen at its core," the Chief Minister said, adding that this approach has consistently translated into improved quality of life and enhanced civic amenities.

He also noted that the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as one of the greenest regions, with initiatives such as Miyawaki forests and oxygen parks significantly increasing green cover.

Referring to the distribution of sanads to Vanjar village residents, the CM said the gesture embodies the principle that a true public servant is one who understands and alleviates people's suffering.

He informed that the urban development budget has been increased by 40 per cent to Rs 30,000 crore, and 2025 is being celebrated as the 'Year of Urban Development'. Looking ahead, he said Ahmedabad is poised to become a hub for international sporting events and urged citizens to collectively commit to keeping the city clean, beautiful and green.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Shah, also the Gandhinagar MP, and Chief Minister Patel for their continued support towards strengthening urban infrastructure and civic facilities in the city.

The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, local MLAs, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Collector Sujit Kumar, senior AMC officials, other dignitaries and a large number of city residents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor