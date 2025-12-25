HM Shah lays foundation for 1,655 industrial units to create nearly 2 lakh jobs in MP

Gwalior, Dec 25 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, inaugurated the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit' on Thursday, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a major boost to industrial development, HM Shah performed the groundbreaking ceremony for 1,655 industrial units involving investments exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, expected to generate approximately 1,93,000 direct employment opportunities across the state.

The summit, held at the 'Mela Ground' under the theme 'Nivesh Se Rojgar – Atal Sankalp, Ujjawal Madhya Pradesh' (Employment from Investment – Atal's Resolve, a Bright Madhya Pradesh)' highlighted the state's progress in converting investment proposals into tangible job creation over the past two years.

Land allocation letters were distributed for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, while foundation stones were laid and several initiatives worth more than Rs 10,000 crore were dedicated to the public.

Sector-wise highlights included significant investments in energy, with three projects totalling Rs 60,000 crore poised to create 12,600 jobs.

The mining sector attracted Rs 7,050 crore across 13 projects, projected to employ 9,505 people. Renewable energy drew Rs 35,581 crore for 496 projects, offering 5,535 employment opportunities.

Tourism secured Rs 386 crore through two projects, expected to generate 2,700 jobs, while the health sector saw Rs 240 crore in investments yielding 240 positions, with an additional Rs 40 crore focused on healthcare advancements.

Prominent industrialists from leading groups participated in the event, underscoring national confidence in Madhya Pradesh's industrial ecosystem.

The event also featured incentives disbursement to investors via a single-click mechanism, honouring successful entrepreneurs for employment generation, and announcements on divisional-level land allocations to ensure balanced regional growth. Exhibitions showcased Vajpayee's life and vision alongside the state's recent industrial reforms and achievements.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the summit's role in fostering local industries through new clusters and plug-and-play units, directly linking youth to livelihoods.

The programme aligns with declaring 2026 as the Year of Agriculture while reinforcing Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a hub for sustainable development and self-reliance, echoing Vajpayee's principles of good governance and national progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor