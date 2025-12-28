HM Shah leads BJP in remembering Arun Jaitley on 73rd birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 28 Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shah on Sunday remembered former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his 73rd birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said: "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his Jayanti. A peerless constitutional and legal expert and an orator par excellence, Jaitley ji left an indelible legacy as a parliamentarian and will be remembered for his contribution to several landmark legal issues."

The Union Minister added: "His dedicated role in strengthening the party with his sharp legal acumen will live on, withstanding every test of time."

Jaitley's wife Sangeeta joined a small gathering at a park in south Delhi to pay tribute to the late Union Minister.

Talking to IANS, she said: "He used to come to this park for his daily walks, and his supporters later got it named ‘Arun Jaitley Park’. Today is his birthday, and since he loved celebrating it, we are arranging tea today, which he greatly enjoyed."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid floral tributes to the Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Union Minister, who was born on December 28, 1952.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hailed Jaitley’s contribution to nation-building and the nurturing of BJP leaders.

"The unparalleled contribution of the revered Shri Arun Jaitley ji to nation-building, his far-reaching economic vision, sharp foresight and unwavering commitment to democratic values remain unforgettable," she said in a post on X.

Gupta said: “He provided India’s economy with long-term stability and clear direction by laying the foundation of fiscal discipline, transparency and institutional strengthening. His service and dedicated approach towards the nation will forever remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.”

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid glowing tributes to Jaitley. “He was a very senior leader, and I shared a close and respectful relationship with him, like that of an elder brother. Most importantly, he played a key role in bringing the NDA government to power in Bihar,” Prasad told IANS.

“As the National General Secretary, he was in charge of Bihar and later proposed Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister in 2005. Before that, he served as the Railway Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government,” he added.

In Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a state ceremony on Jaitley’s birth anniversary, garlanding his statue along with several Bihar government ministers to pay tribute to the late leader.

