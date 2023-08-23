HM Shah mourns deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

HM Shah mourns deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

New Delhi, Aug 23  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday mourned loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse.

"Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Amit Shah posted on his X handle.

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

An under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram killing at least 17 people and injuring several

others.

--IANS

