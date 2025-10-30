HM Shah, Nadda to address series of political rallies in Bihar ahead of polls

New Delhi, Oct 30 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will address several political rallies across Bihar on Thursday as the state gears up for the much-awaited Assembly elections.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases — on November 6 and 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. With the Election Commission’s announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state.

Polling will take place in 121 constituencies in the first phase and 122 constituencies in the second phase, marking an intense political contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

As part of the BJP’s high-voltage campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address multiple public meetings in Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda, and Patna, while BJP President JP Nadda will lead rallies in Begusarai and Nalanda, energising party workers and appealing to voters ahead of the polls.

The political atmosphere in Bihar has already turned fiery. On Wednesday, Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the revered deity “Chhathi Maiyya” and her devotees.

“Rahul Gandhi has not insulted PM Modi but Chhathi Maiyya and her devotees. He will face the consequences of this in the Bihar elections,” Shah said during an interview with a news channel.

Shah’s remarks came in response to Gandhi’s controversial comments at a recent rally, where he claimed that “PM Modi would dance on stage if it meant getting votes.”

Reacting to it, Shah said Gandhi’s remarks reflected a habitual pattern of disrespect.

“Rahul has spoken about PM Modi in a derogatory manner and even insulted his mother. But every time he lowers the standards of politics, the lotus blooms brighter from that mud,” Shah added, invoking the BJP’s election symbol with poetic flourish.

Meanwhile, the BJP has recently unveiled its list of 40 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and several prominent leaders such as Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mohan Yadav, and Smriti Irani.

Adding a touch of regional glamour, popular Bhojpuri film stars — Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Manoj Tiwari, and Ravi Kishan — also feature among the campaigners, underscoring the BJP’s strategy to connect with Bihar’s cultural base.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor