HM Shah performs bhoomi pujan for redevelopment of Surya Apartment in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shah on Wednesday performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the redevelopment of Surya Apartment, Block 2, under the Gujarat Housing Board in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura area.

The event coincided with the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti. Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing Darshana Vaghela was present on the occasion, lending momentum to the state’s push for improved urban infrastructure.

Home Minister Shah carried out the ritual groundwork for the new residential units that will replace the ageing Surya Apartment complex.

He extended his best wishes to the beneficiaries who will receive homes under the redevelopment project, highlighting the government’s continued efforts to modernise and uplift urban housing facilities. The event saw participation from several dignitaries, including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, Naranpura MLA Jitendra Patel, political leader Prerak Shah, Deputy Mayor Devang Dani, Gujarat Housing Board Chairman M. Thennarasan, Housing Commissioner S.B. Vasava and senior officials from the department.

Residents of Surya Apartment and citizens from the Naranpura locality attended the ceremony in large numbers, marking a significant step forward in the area’s redevelopment journey.

Every year, Home Minister Shah celebrates the festival of Uttarayan in Ahmedabad, and this year he continued that tradition. He marked Makar Sankranti with party workers and family members, joining BJP karyakartas in the Naranpura Assembly constituency to fly kites. He celebrated the festival with enthusiasm and joy.

Early in the morning, Home Minister Shah, accompanied by his family, visited the Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad. Ahead of his arrival, security arrangements were made at the premises. He offered prayers, performed rituals and received blessings of Lord Jagannath.

He and his family also performed cow worship in the temple complex and donated grass. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple to witness his visit and catch a glimpse of the Union Home Minister.

