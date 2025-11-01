HM Shah predicts landslide NDA victory in Bihar, reaffirms Nitish Kumar's leadership

New Delhi, Nov 1 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has projected a sweeping victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the coalition will secure 160 out of 243 seats and form the government with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking at the NDTV Bihar Power Play conclave, HM Shah expressed unwavering confidence in the electorate’s support. “Bihar is one of the most politically aware states in the country,” the Home Minister remarked, adding that the people have witnessed significant progress over the past two decades.

He credited CM Nitish Kumar-led government for transforming Bihar's law-and-order situation, which he described as the bedrock of development.

“Ask any young person today, and they'll tell you how much safer Bihar feels under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” he said.

Presenting a detailed report card of Bihar’s development, HM Shah highlighted key achievements including the construction of four bridges over the Ganga, with ten more in the pipeline, a comprehensive blueprint for self-employment, and the near-eradication of Maoist activity.

“Earlier, the discourse revolved around robbery and violence. Today, it’s about progress and opportunity,” he stated.

Reiterating the NDA's leadership stance, HM Shah firmly declared that Nitish Kumar remains the face of the alliance.

“I’ve clarified this fifty times -- we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. He is our Chief Minister,” he affirmed.

However, he also noted that the final decision on the Chief Ministerial post would follow constitutional procedures after the elections.

The opposition Grand Alliance, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has nominated Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate and has repeatedly criticised the NDA for not announcing its own.

HM Shah dismissed these jibes, suggesting that the NDA’s unity and track record speak louder than political theatrics.

As Bihar heads into a crucial electoral battle, HM Shah’s remarks underscore the BJP’s strategic confidence and its reliance on Nitish Kumar’s governance legacy.

The NDA's campaign appears focused on showcasing developmental milestones and stability, positioning itself as the natural choice for Bihar’s future.

