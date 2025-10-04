HM Shah reaches Bastar to attend Dussehra Darbar today, transfer ₹606.94 Cr to women

Raipur, Oct 4 In a historic moment for tribal representation and women empowerment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bastar on October 4 to participate in the centuries-old Muria Darbar, a central ritual of the world’s longest Dussehra celebration.

This marks the first time a Union Minister will attend the Muria Darbar, a traditional tribal council where grievances and suggestions are presented by community leaders known as Majhis.

Home minister Amit Shah began his visit by offering prayers at the Rajmahal temple to Goddess Danteshwari, the presiding deity of Bastar.

He will shortly join the Darbar, sitting on a ground-laid mattress alongside state dignitaries, while tribal representatives were seated on chairs.

His presence underscored the Centre’s outreach to indigenous communities and its commitment to preserving tribal heritage.

In a major welfare announcement, HM Shah will digitally transfer ₹606.94 crore to the bank accounts of 6.5 million women beneficiaries under the Chhattisgarh government’s 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'.

This 20th installment of the scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women, included 4,000 newly-added beneficiaries from five Bastar division districts — Kanker, Narayanpur, Sukma, Bijapur, and Dantewada.

These women, from the Niyed Nella Nar (Your Good Village) initiative, had previously been excluded from the scheme but were re-enrolled through 53 camps held in August.

The inclusion reflects the government’s effort to ensure no eligible woman is left behind.

The visit also coincides with intensified anti-Naxal operations in the region.

Just days before HM Shah’s arrival, 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, signaling a shift in the security landscape. The Centre has set a target to eliminate Maoist insurgency by March 2026, and HM Shah’s presence is seen as a strategic reinforcement of that mission.

Held at Sirahasara near the Bastar Palace, the Muria Darbar is a symbolic continuation of the royal court system that began in 1876.

Once presided over by Bastar kings, the Darbar now serves as a democratic forum where elected leaders, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and tribal elders, gather to discuss governance issues.

The venue was adorned with coconut leaves and traditional decor, reflecting the cultural richness of Bastar Dussehra.

With cultural reverence and administrative resolve, HM Amit Shah’s Bastar visit bridges tradition and transformation — honouring tribal customs while advancing inclusive development.

