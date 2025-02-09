HM Shah reiterates govt's resolve to end LWE by March 31 next year

New Delhi, Feb 9 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government's resolve to eradicate Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the country by March 31, 2026.

In a message praising the security forces for their success in eliminating 31 Maoists in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, the Home Minister also saluted the two brave soldiers who laid down their lives in action.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said: "The security forces have achieved a major success in their efforts to make India Naxal-free, with 31 Naxalites killed and a large quantity of weapons and explosives recovered in the operation."

"While eliminating anti-human Naxalism, we have lost two brave soldiers. The nation will always be indebted to these heroes," wrote HM Shah, extending condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Highlighting the progress made over the past year or so in Chhattisgarh, HM Shah earlier noted the decline in Maoist activities, including the neutralisation of several of its top cadres.

"Commendable action has been taken under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh government, utilising a well-devised strategy. I am confident that we will achieve complete elimination of LWE from the country by March 31, 2026," he asserted.

HM Shah specifically praised the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, along with the tireless efforts of the state police and other security forces.

"The combined efforts of the Chhattisgarh government, police, and security agencies have laid a strong foundation for this campaign. I assure you all that the goal of a LWE-free state will be realised within the set timeline," he reiterated.

HM Shah said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him the responsibility of the Home Ministry in 2019, he thought that those who were involved in armed movements should be given a chance to lay down their arms, surrender and live a peaceful life.

"Following our initiatives, 20 peace accords were signed in the northeast and 9,000 militants surrendered," he said.

He further said that PM Modi approved 15,000 homes for surrendered Maoists under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while the National Dairy Development Board would provide at least one cow or buffalo to such families so that they could earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

