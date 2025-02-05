HM Shah reviews J&K's security scenario; stresses zero tolerance to terrorism, infiltration

New Delhi/Jammu, Feb 5 Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting in the national capital on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir wherein he laid stress on zero tolerance to terrorism and infiltration.

The meeting was inconclusive on Tuesday as the Home Minister had to leave it midway to attend Parliament session.

The meeting started with the assessment of the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir as it was held on the backdrop of a terrorist attack in Kulgam district in which an ex-serviceman was killed and his wife and daughter injured.

The Home Minister has ordered intensification of counter-terrorism operations and reinforced efforts to ensure zero infiltration in the union territory.

HM Amit Shah reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Officials said that the Home Minister highlighted the fact that sustained and coordinated efforts of PM Modi-led government have significantly weakened the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Amit Shah directed all security agencies to enhance their operations against terror networks.

"Our goal should be to uproot the existence of terrorists," he asserted, highlighting the need for proactive and pre-emptive action against terrorist elements.

A major concern raised in the meeting was the funding of terrorism through the narcotics trade.

HM Amit Shah stressed the urgent need to curb terror financing with alacrity and rigour.

He instructed law enforcement agencies to dismantle the financial networks supporting terrorist activities and ensure that no proceeds from drug trafficking fuel violence in the region.

The meeting was attended by top officials from security and intelligence agencies, including the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

According to a source, it was submitted during the meeting that the security forces continue to neutralise terror threats and tighten border security to prevent infiltration.

