HM Shah slams Lalu Yadav, says Mahagathbandhan wants to bring back ‘Jungle Raj’

Patna, Oct 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a fierce attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) while addressing a massive public meeting in Siwan, accusing the opposition of attempting to bring back the “jungle raj” era in Bihar.

Shah said he had come to meet the people of Siwan first because of the district’s historical and political significance.

“Lalu Yadav has proven by giving a ticket to Shahabuddin’s son that he wants to bring back the jungle raj to Bihar. The people of Siwan know very well how Shahabuddin drenched this land in blood with 75 heinous murders.

He declared that the NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would once again form the government in Bihar after the November 14 elections.

“On November 14, Lalu Prasad’s son will be completely defeated. Nitish Kumar has put Bihar back on track, and for the past 10 years, Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Biharis,” he said.

He recalled the fear that once gripped Siwan under Shahabuddin’s reign, describing how the people had endured atrocities during the Lalu-Rabri regime.

“The people of Siwan suffered immensely during the jungle raj but never bowed down. They ended that dark rule once, and today I want to assure them — this is Modi and Nitish’s Bihar. Even if a hundred Shahabuddins come, they can’t harm anyone now,” Shah declared.

“You’ve just celebrated Diwali, you’ll soon celebrate Chhath Puja, but the real Diwali will be on November 14, when Lalu’s son is completely defeated.”

Praising Nitish Kumar’s role, he added, “The end of jungle raj is Nitish Kumar’s biggest contribution. He freed Bihar from fear and lawlessness.”

Drawing a contrast between the BJP-led Centre and past governments, Shah said, “When Sonia and Lalu were in power at the Centre, terrorists were being served biryani. But when Pakistani terrorists attacked Pahalgam, Modi’s government conducted Operation Sindoor, entered Pakistan’s territory, and eliminated them.”

He also invoked Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi), seeking blessings for Bihar’s peace and progress.

“I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bless the people of Bihar so that jungle raj never returns here.”

Shah took a sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being soft on infiltrators.

“Rahul Gandhi says infiltrators should be allowed to stay in Bihar. You tell me — should infiltrators stay here or be thrown out? Once the NDA government returns, we will identify and expel every infiltrator from the country,” he promised, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Paying homage to Siwan’s rich legacy, Shah said, “This land is the land of Rajendra Babu (Dr Rajendra Prasad), India’s first President and Chairman of the Constituent Assembly. Mahatma Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malaviya also visited Siwan during their Champaran journey. I bow to this sacred soil.”

Concluding his speech, the Home Minister listed a series of alleged scams under Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure, including the Rs 940 crore fodder scam, land-for-jobs scam, railway hotel scam, tar scam, flood relief scam, BPSC recruitment scam, and AB Export benami property scam.

“Lalu Prasad has only indulged in scams and corruption all his life. Can someone who has looted Bihar in so many ways ever do good for this state?” Shah asked.

