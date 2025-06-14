HM Shah stresses discipline, ideological clarity at BJP’s high-level training camp in Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi, June 14 (JANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s three-day training camp in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, addressing a gathering of over 200 party MPs, MLAs, ministers, and senior functionaries.

Held in the serene surroundings of the Satpura Range, the camp aims to sharpen the party’s ideological clarity, communication skills, and grassroots strategy ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

In his opening remarks, HM Shah emphasised the importance of discipline, ideological commitment, and public service. He urged party representatives to remain grounded in the BJP’s core values while adapting to the evolving expectations of the electorate.

Drawing from the party’s journey from the “Jan Sangh” era to its current national prominence, HM Shah highlighted the role of structured training in building a cohesive and responsive political organisation.

The Home Minister also addressed the need for effective public engagement, urging leaders to communicate with clarity and empathy. He stressed the importance of digital outreach, constituency management, and time-bound governance.

HM Shah’s speech set the tone for the camp’s sessions, which include workshops on time management, public conduct, and policy communication.

The training camp, hosted at a hotel, is being seen as a strategic move to reinforce party discipline and prepare the cadre for the 2029 general elections.

Participants are expected to follow a rigorous schedule, beginning with yoga and meditation at 6 a.m., followed by thematic sessions throughout the day.

Mobile phones are restricted during sessions to ensure focus and participation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BL Santosh are also addressing the camp.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the valedictory address on June 16.

The event underscores the BJP’s emphasis on continuous learning and internal cohesion, positioning the party to navigate both governance and electoral responsibilities with renewed focus.

Earlier, BJP state president V.D. Sharma, accompanied by Union ministers Virendra Kumar Khatik, L. Murugan, Durgadas Uikey, and Savitri Thakur, along with ministers from the Madhya Pradesh government, MLAs, and MPs, participated in a tree plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The saplings were planted near the cemetery in the Cantonment area of Pachmarhi.

The site has since been named Atal Vatika.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor