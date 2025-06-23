HM Shah to arrive in Kashi today ahead of Central Zonal Council meet

New Delhi, June 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kashi on Monday to chair the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, which will be attended by the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Chief Ministers of all four states, Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand, Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, and Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh will jointly welcome the Union Home Minister at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Monday evening.

This visit marks the beginning of the Central Zonal Council (CZC) meeting proceedings, which will be formally held on Tuesday, June 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at a city hotel.

This significant inter-state council meeting, which aims to strengthen coordination among central and state governments, especially on law and order, infrastructure, and regional development issues, is being hosted by Kashi for the first time.

Following their arrival, the Home Minister and all the Chief Ministers will proceed by road to offer prayers at the revered Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, known as the Kotwal (guardian deity) of Kashi. They will also visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

After the temple visits, the dignitaries will head to Hotel Taj, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host a dinner in honour of Amit Shah and the visiting leaders.

Security has been tightened across the city in preparation for the visit. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Saravanan T confirmed that elaborate arrangements are in place, with special focus on routes to the temples and the meeting venue. Ten companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed, ensuring smooth movement and safety throughout the event.

