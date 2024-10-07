HM Shah to chair key BJP strategy meet on Jharkhand polls today

Ranchi, Oct 7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to convene a meeting in New Delhi on Monday evening to finalise the party’s strategy and candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The meeting is likely to focus on reviewing a panel of potential candidates, seat-sharing arrangements with allies such as the All Jharkhand Students' Union Party and Janata Dal (United).

The Jharkhand BJP Election Committee has shortlisted three potential candidates for each seat, based on a constituency-wise opinion poll. The list includes both long-time BJP members and new entrants to the party.

HM Amit Shah will hold discussions on these candidates with senior party leaders like Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister and Jharkhand election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma. Organisational leaders Nagendra Nath Tripathi and Karmveer Singh will also attend the meeting.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the Assembly elections within the next few days, likely scheduling them for November or December. The commission's team had recently visited Jharkhand and reviewed the poll preparations, taking feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP announced its "Panch Pran" (five vows) for the elections, focussing on women's welfare, job creation, and economic support for the youth.

The party promises to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women in the state, every household with LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each, along with two free cylinders per year, to create five lakh government jobs within five years, Rs 2,000 per month for two years to graduate and postgraduate students preparing for competitive exams and permanent housing for all families in Jharkhand.

While launching the ‘Panch Pran’, state BJP chief Babulal Marandi said that the people of Jharkhand believe in the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

