HM Shah to participate in Bastar Dussehra festival, Muria Darbar on October 4

Raipur/New Delhi, Sep 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will celebrate Dussehra festival in Bastar this year as he has been formally invited to attend the historic Bastar Dussehra festival, one of the longest-running and culturally rich celebrations in India.

On September 19, Bastar MP Mahesh Kashyap met HM Shah in New Delhi and extended the invitation on behalf of the Bastar Dussehra Committee and the Manjhi-Chalaki community, that play a central role in the festival’s traditional proceedings.

During the meeting, HM Shah was presented with a sacred image of Maa Danteshwari, the revered deity of Bastar, symbolising the spiritual essence of the event.

HM Shah shared the moments on his X handle and wrote, “Bastar, now free from the grip of Naxalism and embracing a path of peace, is celebrating its festivals with renewed spirit and joy. I have been honoured with an invitation to attend the 75-day-long Muria Darbar, a central part of the Bastar Dussehra festivities.

"This remarkable event stands as a living testament to the region’s rich tribal culture and heritage. I look forward to being part of this celebration and witnessing the vibrant traditions that define Bastar’s identity.”

According to reports, HM Shah has accepted the invitation and is scheduled to visit Bastar on October 4.

His itinerary includes attending the Muria Darbar at Sirhasar Bhavan in Jagdalpur, where he will interact with tribal representatives and review progress on Mission 2026, a central campaign aimed at eliminating Naxalism from the region.

The invitation and HM Shah’s anticipated visit have generated excitement across Bastar, with hopes that his engagement will bring national attention to the region’s cultural heritage and developmental needs.

The Bastar Dussehra Committee has also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling the festival’s growing prominence on the national stage.

The Bastar Dussehra, celebrated in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, spans over 75 days and is deeply rooted in tribal customs and rituals that date back more than 600 years.

Unlike the mainstream Dussehra, which commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, Bastar Dussehra is dedicated to the worship of local deities, especially Maa Danteshwari, and serves as a platform for tribal communities to voice their concerns through ceremonial gatherings like the Muria Darbar.

This year’s celebration is expected to be historic, as it marks the first time a Union Home Minister will participate in the Muria Darbar, a traditional tribal council where villagers present their grievances and suggestions directly to leaders and officials.

HM Shah’s presence is seen as a significant gesture of outreach to the tribal heartland, especially in the context of ongoing development and anti-Naxal initiatives in the region.

