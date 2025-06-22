HM Shah to visit Chhattisgarh today to bolster anti-Maoist strategy

New Delhi, June 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh on Sunday for a crucial two-day visit to strengthen the ongoing crackdown against left-wing extremism and launch key infrastructure projects to support forensic investigation capabilities in the region.

During the visit (June 22-23), HM Shah is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting with senior security and administrative officials to evaluate the progress made in the fight against Maoist insurgency.

The meeting will also focus on refining the Centre’s strategy to achieve the declared goal of eliminating Maoist influence by the set deadline of March 31, 2026.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to long-term stability and improved security infrastructure in the region, Shah will also lay the foundation stone for a campus of the prestigious National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Naya Raipur. The proposed world-class campus will be developed on 40 acres of land already allocated by the state government.

The estimated cost for the project is between Rs 350–400 crore and will be entirely funded by the Central government.

In addition to the NFSU campus, a separate 6-acre area has been earmarked for a state-run forensic laboratory, aimed at further enhancing the state's investigative capabilities. According to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma, the Union Home Minister will perform the 'bhoomi-pujan' for both facilities during his visit.

Shah will also spend time at one of the frontline security camps, reflecting the Centre’s solidarity with forces operating in high-risk zones.

Sources familiar with the anti-Naxal operations have reported significant success, with 32 out of 45 members of the Maoist Central Committee already neutralised in various encounters.

Efforts continue to locate and apprehend the remaining top leaders of the outlawed outfit.

