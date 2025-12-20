HM Shah, top leaders extend greetings on SSB’s 62nd Raising Day

New Delhi, Dec 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, several other top leaders, and paramilitary forces on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on its 62nd Raising Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to congratulate the SSB personnel and acknowledge their invaluable service to the nation.

"Greetings to SSB personnel and their families on Raising Day. From safeguarding our frontiers to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with citizens in times of crisis, the @SSB_INDIA has always made the nation proud. Salutations to martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath also conveyed his best wishes through a post on X, praising the force for its unwavering dedication.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the brave soldiers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and their families on the occasion of the SSB's Raising Day, a vibrant symbol of service, security, and dedication. Your unwavering commitment to protecting the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation is truly commendable. Jai Hind,” he said.

Union Minister Gadkari lauded the bravery and readiness of the SSB personnel, stating: "We salute the brave soldiers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who are always ready to serve the nation. Heartiest congratulations on the Sashastra Seema Bal's Raising Day."

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also extended his greetings, highlighting the force’s role in safeguarding the country.

"Warm greetings and best wishes on the Foundation Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (@SSB_INDIA). The courage, discipline, and dedication of SSB personnel in safeguarding our borders, strengthening internal security, and serving the nation with unwavering commitment are truly commendable. Salutations to all brave personnel for their selfless service to the nation," he said.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the loyalty and dedication of the force in his message.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the brave soldiers of @SSB_INDIA, who are always ready to protect the borders of Mother India, on the occasion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Foundation Day! Your loyalty, service, and dedication to the motherland are commendable and an inspiration to all of us citizens. Jai Hind," he wrote.

The Congress also paid tribute to the SSB, stating, “On SSB Raising Day, the Indian National Congress salutes the courage, discipline and sacrifice of the Sashastra Seema Bal. Your dedication to safeguarding our borders and serving the nation with integrity inspires us each day."

Other central armed police forces also extended their wishes.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said its Director General and all ranks saluted the SSB’s glorious history.

"DG #CRPF Shri @gpsinghips & all ranks of #CRPF extend heartfelt greetings to @SSB_India personnel and their families on their 62nd Raising Day. ​We salute the unwavering dedication, glorious history, and supreme sacrifices of the Sashastra Seema Bal in the service of the Nation," it said.

Similarly, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) congratulated the SSB on its 62nd Raising Day, honouring its legacy of service, security, and brotherhood in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

"On the Raising Day of SSB, We Honour a Proud Legacy of Service, Security and Brotherhood. On the 62nd SSB Raising Day, CISF congratulates @SSB_INDIA and salutes the unwavering spirit of SSB personnel who stand firm in safeguarding the nation’s borders. Their courage, discipline and dedication reflect the finest traditions of India’s border guarding forces. CISF conveys its deepest respect and best wishes to these proud guardians of the nation," CISF added.

