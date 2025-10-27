HM Shah welcomes 21 Maoists embracing new life chapter in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his X platform on Monday to announce the surrender of 21 Maoists in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh. The group had laid down arms before security forces in Antagarh of Kanker the previous day.

In his post, Shah wrote, “Glad to share that 21 Maoists have surrendered along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 13 were senior cadres. I commend them for joining the mainstream, abjuring violence at the call of the Modi government. I reiterate my appeal to the rest who are still wielding guns to surrender at the earliest. We are resolved to eradicate Naxalism by 31st March 2026.”

The surrender came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 127th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio show on Sunday, declared that Maoism was nearing its end in India.

The 21 cadres, including four division vice committee members, nine area committee members, and eight party members, deposited 18 weapons. Among them were three AK-47 rifles, four self-loading rifles, two INSAS rifles, six .303 rifles, two single-shot rifles, and one Barrel Grenade Launcher.

As many as 13 were women. Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, a key operative in the Keshkal Division under the North Sub-Zonal Bureau, was among those who surrendered after years of activity in the Kuemari and Kiskoda areas.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also welcomed the development on X, stating, “The ‘Puna Margem – Rehabilitation to Regeneration’ initiative has emerged as a transformative force in Bastar… In a significant development today, 21 Naxalites in Kanker district renounced violence and surrendered, reaffirming the growing success of the ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy – 2025’ and the ‘Niyad Nella Naar Scheme.’ … The government remains fully committed to rehabilitating surrendered Naxalites, ensuring they are reintegrated into society with dignity and purpose.”

The group was escorted from Barrebeda village to the police camp early on Sunday. This followed the surrender of 50 Naxalites at Kamteda camp a day earlier.

Since January 2025, over 1,200 Maoists have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, depositing more than 900 weapons.

Rehabilitation, including medical checks and vocational training, has begun under the state’s policy, which has facilitated over 1,400 returns since 2023.

Chhattisgarh Police data paints a portrait of inexorable decline in the cadres: Over 1,200 cadres have surrendered statewide since January 2025, yielding more than 900 weapons — including 150 AK-47s and INSAS rifles.

Bijapur alone witnessed 410 capitulations by October, while Dantewada logged 71 in September, driven by disillusionment with Maoist dogma and bolstered security. The fruits are tangible — a 40 per cent plunge in Naxal violence nationwide, with Bastar incidents down 25 per cent year-on-year, as credited by HM Shah.

