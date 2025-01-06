HMPV virus: Karnataka to take precautions to prevent infection spread, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 6 In the wake of the detection of two cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the government will take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said: "The HMPV virus has been reported in China, and information has emerged that the virus has been detected in Karnataka as well. Therefore, instructions have been issued to the Health Department to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of this virus."

The Health Minister has already held a meeting, and the Health and Medical Education Departments will take the necessary steps to control the spread of the virus, he stated.

Asked about the possibility of resuming screening at airports as a preventive measure, Siddaramaiah responded: "The Health Minister is holding discussions regarding this, and decisions will be made about the precautionary measures to be implemented in the state."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking to media after the emergency meeting regarding the HMPV virus, said: "The public is panicked over the issue. The China outbreak information is everywhere. The HMPV virus is found in two persons in the state, this also created fear among people."

"I am telling you clearly, the HMPV virus is naturally present in the country. Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) like cough, cold and respiratory infections. HMPV is one among them. This is not a new virus in the country,” he clarified.

The minister noted that it can’t be branded as dangerous and fatal as it has been present for many years in the country and the world. "It came to be detected for the first time in the Netherlands. The Central government and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), those who carry out surveillance... when such ILI cases come up, one per cent of the population will get HMPV. The data is available in this regard," he said.

"The fatalities are minimal. When the HMPV virus gets into the body, it will be there for some time and after treatment, it will vanish. In two cases, one kid is already discharged and another kid is also doing fine and will be discharged in a day or two," Rao maintained.

"Thinking that something big is happening and all will have to wear masks or no one should come out is wrong. There is no proposal to impose a lockdown. I request media not to create panic,” he appealed.

"If there are more symptoms, take care and avoid crowded places. But the public can remain calm. There is no harm to life with the HMPV infection. There is no information about the new China strain. The Central government is monitoring the developments, " Rao said, adding that this was what was discussed in the emergency meeting.

"If it is a mutated virus, the cases should go up in the country. The trend is not seen anywhere in India. There is no outbreak or a large number of cases reported. The infection is found more among children and aged," he stated.

"The tests are conducted normally. We will move forward only when the Central government gives guidance in this regard for testing,” he said.

"Be normal and take precautions. Any further development... we are connected to the government of India and ICMR. We will let the public know if there is any development,” Rao said.

There are many positive cases of HMPV in Puducherry and Gujarat. There is no necessity for studying. If there is a situation in future, we will deal with it, he said.

"Last year, more than 2 lakh cases of ILI were reported in our state but there was no case of morality. HMPV case is not notifiable, it comes under the umbrella of ILI," he stressed.

"In case of any emergency or spike in cases, we have all infrastructure. It is like Covid-19 and our system is in place. But there is no situation existing in the state as such," Rao reiterated.

