Hoarding crashes in Maha's Kalyan, several vehicles crushed, no casualties

Thane (Maharashtra), Aug 2 A massive hoarding suddenly crashed at the Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan town, damaging several vehicles parked there, with no immediate reports of any casualties, officials said here on Friday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 a.m. in the busy square with strong winds blowing in the rain-lashed region.

A huge hoarding erected at one corner of the road got uprooted and collapsed on the road and a couple of cars and three to four two-wheelers that were parked there, eyewitnesses said, including a shaken one who had just parked his car and stepped out barely a couple of minutes before.

The Kalyan Fire Brigade has rushed to the spot along with the police to carry out a relief operation and there are no details of any casualties in the mishap, even as a large crowd gathered and resulted in a traffic jam there.

It may be recalled that on May 13, a massive hoarding weighing around 250 tons had crashed on a petrol pump and some homes in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar suburb, killing at least 17 persons and injuring more than 80 people plus crushing scores of big and small vehicles.

