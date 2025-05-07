Hoax bomb threat at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on IPL match day

Kolkata, May 7 The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Wednesday received an email warning of the presence of a bomb at the Eden Gardens here ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, nothing as claimed in the email surfaced following the search operations by the officials and the iconic stadium saw a proper conclusion of the match with the MS Dhoni-led side trouncing the defending champions by 2 wickets.

CAB officials immediately contacted Kolkata Police, who beefed up the security at Eden Gardens and conducted thorough search operations at the stadium by their bomb-squad experts and sniffer dogs with specialised training in the detection of bombs and explosives.

However, as a matter of security, in the wake of the current situation amid Operation Sindoor crushing terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the security and surveillance at Eden Gardens have been beefed up.

Insiders from the city police said that the hoax bomb threat email landed in the official mail ID of CAB from an unknown email ID. Investigation has already started to locate the sender by tracking the IP address of the device from where it was sent.

On Wednesday, ahead of the KKR-CSK match, the players of both teams, along with the officials of the BCCI and CAB, honoured the members of the Indian defence forces for successfully conducting the strike. The national anthem was played before the match, with the players of both teams standing at the boundary lines honouring the successful accomplices of the strike.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a caution regarding the spread of fake information based on rumours and speculations.

CM Banerjee also said that her government will take strong action against those speaking fake information and fake news through different social media platforms.

