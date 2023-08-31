Hoax bomb threat prompts security sweep at Maha secretariat

Mumbai, Aug 31 A bomb scare prompted a comprehensive search of the Maharashtra secretariat, a high-security complex, after authorities received a phone call. However, it was soon determined to be a false alarm, an official said.

The episode unfolded when an intoxicated individual allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Navi Mumbai police helpline (112) on Thursday afternoon.

The caller claimed that a bomb had been planted either in Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters, or the state secretariat.

In response to the call, the Mumbai Police activated their response protocol, deploying bomb detection personnel, a bomb detection and disposal squad, and sniffer dogs to thoroughly comb through the government complex for any signs of danger.

Despite the thorough search, no suspicious object or explosive device was discovered within the premises, leading officials to conclude that the threat was indeed unfounded.

Subsequently, law enforcement authorities traced the source of the threatening call to a man in Ahmednagar, located in western Maharashtra.

The individual, found to be under the influence of alcohol, was subsequently detained for his alleged role in the bomb threat.

This incident marked the second false bomb threat directed towards the secretariat in the past 15 days.

The previous instance similarly resulted in a comprehensive investigation yielding no evidence of danger.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor