‘Hold Kharge family responsible if anything happens to me’: BJP’s Narayanaswamy

Bengaluru, Oct 17 Karnataka leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said on Friday that if anything happens to him, the Kharge family should be held responsible.

His comments came after the state government withdrew Narayanaswamy’s security.

He also alleged that Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge and others were behind the move.

"I have been threatened that I will be burnt alive and have also received threatening calls. I raised my voice against the state government, that is why my security has been withdrawn," he said.

He said that the Chief Minister and the Home Minister must explain; otherwise, he will return all facilities provided by the government.

“The government has targeted us and wants to finish us off. Priyank Kharge recently released a threatening video. Without even complaining, they arrested the person and tightened security at his house. I had shown on social media how I was threatened that I would be burnt alive. I also gave details of the threat calls I received. Yet, you withdrew my security and instead provided additional security to him," he alleged.

He said that notices have been issued, and his security personnel were called back.

"Whatever happens to me, the Kharge family and this government must be held responsible. We are being targeted. They had provided three police personnel for my security, which I was entitled to. But today, even that has been withdrawn. They want to instil fear," he claimed.

Answering a question, he challenged Minister Priyank Kharge, “How many of your family members are active in the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS), which fights for Dalits? Who among you has participated in community agitations?”

He said that he will not respond to alleged “attacks” on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “This government did not even dare to take the name of the RSS in the cabinet meeting," he said.

--IANS

