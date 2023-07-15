“Hold the right”: Ajit Pawar on visiting uncle Sharad Pawar's residence

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Weeks after joining the Maharashtra cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who met Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha Pawar on Saturday said that he has the right to visit his family.

“I hold all the rights to meet my family. My aunt (Pratibha Pawar) was not keeping well and was hospitalised, so I went to meet her after she was discharged,” Ajit Pawar said while talking to ANI.

The development came after Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar, underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday.

This was Ajit Pawar's first visit to Sharad Pawar's residence, Silver Oak after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar has also been entrusted with the finance and planning ministries

The NCP has 53 MLAs and nine MLCs, of who nine MLAs including Ajit Pawar have joined the Eknath Shinde government.

In a major cabinet reshuffle in the Maharashtra cabinet on Friday, another minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has been allotted the food and civil supplies ministry.

Cabinet Minister Anil Patil got Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Department, Aditi Sunil Tatkare has been assigned the Women and Child Development.

While Dhananjay Munde got Agriculture and Dilip Walse Patil got Co-operative Department.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil got Revenue and Animal Husbandry.

However, the grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Rohit Pawar on Saturday said that the party chief believes that BJP broke the Pawar family and the party.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar believes that BJP broke the family and the party...If BJP is answerable for all then the main target will be BJP. It (BJP) will always try to create a tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde faction. BJP is trying to create a dispute between the ministers of NCP and those who have joined the Shinde faction to waste time...In all this, BJP which is the main target gets sidelined...," Rohit Pawar said.

