Holi 2023: Security beefed up across Delhi

Holi 2023 will be celebrated this year on 8 March 2023. India being a diverse land of cultures and traditions where the festivals celebrated with cheer across the nation. Holi is also celebrated as a 'spring festival' in different parts of India. The festival begins on the evening of Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Falgun. In mythology, the festival is celebrated as 'Holika Dahan' or 'Choti Holi' on the first evening, followed by a grand celebration on the next day.

The Delhi police have issued an advisory, asking motorists to obey traffic rules on the day of the festival.“On the day of the Holi festival, adequate deployment of the police force will be done as per requirements. As Holi gives a message of the triumph of good over evil we want all Delhi residents to be safe, and clean during Holi,” news agency ANI quoted SS Yadav, Special CP Traffic, as saying. Delhi Police will keep a check on black films, triple riding, underage driving and without a helmet driving. Mobile pickets will also do random checking for liquors and police will take strict action against drunken driving", the cops said.