Holi, Daul Utsav begins at Assam's historic Barpeta Satra

Celebrations for Holi, popularly known as Daul Utsav, began at the Barpeta Satra in Assam from Wednesday evening in accordance with Satriya tradition.

Thousands of people across the state gathered to participate in the annual Daul Utsav at Barpeta Satra which was established by Vaishnavite saint and socio-religious reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva's key disciple Mahapurush Madhabdev 439 years ago.

On Wednesday evening, the first day of Daul Utsav, the idols of Mahaprabhu Doul Govinda and Kalia Thakur were brought out from Manikut Ghar of Barpeta Satra to Mathar Chotal with Gayan bayan and the Mahaprabhu is then brought near the meji and after alighting the meji, Mahaprabhu takes seven rounds around it.

The ceremony is called Meji Puoa or Magh Puoa.

Ashok Kumar Das, Member of Barpeta Satra managing committee said "The annual Daul Utsav at Barpeta Satra has started from yesterday (March 16) with Satriya tradition."

"Today is the second day of Daul Utsav and Naam-Prasanga and other religious rituals have been performed at the historical Barpeta Satra. This year Holi or Daul Utsav at Barpeta Satra will be celebrated with four days long programmes," Das added.

For the last two years, Holi was being celebrated with several restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor