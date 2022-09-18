Holiday declared for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal due to viral fever

Due to the rapid spread of viral fever in Puducherry and Karaikal, the education department has ordered holidays for schools from classes 1 to 8 from September 17 to September 25.

Viral fever, which usually spreads during the rainy season, is spreading rapidly in Puducherry. The incidence of this flu has been low for the last 2 years due to the reduced movement of people because of the lockdown due to Corona pandemic.

In this case, now that the coronavirus infection has reduced, people are not wearing face shields, not maintaining personal distance, and going in crowds so that this viral fever is spreading rapidly.

Meanwhile, due to the fact that this infection is increasing day by day, many people are being treated due to fever in hospitals. In this situation, Puducherry Education Department has given one week holiday to the schools from 1st to 8th standard.

Puducherry State Health Department Director Dr Sriramalu said, "In Puducherry for the last 10 days, more children are suffering from symptoms like fever, cough and cold. Its number is constantly increasing. Fever spreads from one person to another through the breath of children. It is especially prevalent in schools. Affected children can prevent this viral fever by staying at home, wearing face masks, maintaining personal distance, and washing hands frequently."

The Health Department suggested to the School Education Department of Puducherry that the spread of this disease can be controlled in Puducherry through this. Based on this, the Puducherry government has granted holidays to the school in the interest of security.

"It is only a viral fever that usually comes during the rainy season and people need not panic," said Dr Sriramalu.

In order to deal with this viral fever, the Puducherry Health Department has set up 24-hour special Outpatient and Inpatient Wards for Influenza at Government General Hospitals Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Enat, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital.

People should drink boiled drinking water, wear face shields, and keep personal distance at all times, if there is any fever patient in the house, the patient should wear a face mask, isolate himself, avoid going to gatherings and avoid outside food.

( With inputs from ANI )

