Holiest Sikh shrine Golden Temple saved from Pakistani missiles, says Indian Army

Amritsar, May 19 The Indian Army on Monday showed a demonstration of how Indian air defence systems, including the Akash missile system, saved the holiest shrine of Sikhism, the Golden Temple, here and cities of Punjab from Pakistani missile and drone attacks during Operation Sindoor.

The Army also showed here debris from intercepted Pakistani missiles and drones. Major General Kartik C Seshadri, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15th Infantry Division, said Pakistan attempted to target the Golden Temple in Amritsar with drones and missiles on the intervening night of May 7-8 in retaliation against India’s strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had no legitimate military targets and was expected to strike civilian and religious sites in India. “We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this, and our braveheart and alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army's nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Amit Malviya, the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, wrote on X, “The Indian Army’s confirmation of drone and missile attacks targeting the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) is both shocking and deeply disturbing.” “It underscores the true intent of Pakistan’s military establishment and its proxies -- to sow chaos and hurt the very soul of India.

“No true Sikh, whose faith and identity are rooted in justice, sacrifice, and love for the nation, would ever align with or support a state like Pakistan, which has time and again shown itself to be an enemy of peace, faith, and humanity. Targeting the holiest shrine of Sikhism exposes the moral and strategic bankruptcy of Pakistan’s actions.

“Sikhs across the world should see this for what it is: an attack not just on a religious site, but on the very fabric of India’s unity and the sanctity of Sikh heritage,” Malviya added.

