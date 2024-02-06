Home guard stabbed in Bihar's Sitamarhi but gets assailant arrested

Patna, Feb 6 A Home Guard constable in Bihar's Sitamarhi was stabbed five to six times by a youth on Tuesday but held on to the assailant till a police team arrived, police said.

The victim Ramshrestha Shah, a native of Riga village in the district, was deployed at Ambedkar Chowk under town police station and on duty when Ankit Kumar approached him and attacked with a knife.

Shah, despite sustaining multiple stab wounds, managed to hold the accused and handed him over to a team of the town police station.

"We have arrested the accused for attacking a government employee with an intention of murder. The victim is admitted in the Sadar hospital and is critically injured," SDPO, Sadar, Gautam Kumar said.

"The interrogation of the accused is underway. The reason of the attack has not been ascertained yet," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor