Home guard turns out to be history-sheeter during verification drive in UP

Lucknow, Dec 12 A home guard jawan deployed as a driver in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, has turned out to be a history-sheeter criminal during a verification drive.

Police sources said that Kamlesh Yadav was working as a driver in a police response vehicle attached to the Barhaj police station of UP 112.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma has removed Kamlesh and ordered an inquiry against him.

Kamlesh, in his early 40s, was recruited as a home guard in 2004 and the first case of an attempt to murder was registered against him in 2006.

Five more cases, including that of kidnapping, were registered against him at different police stations of Deoria.

Later, a history sheet was also opened against him.

Sharma said that they recently carried out a verification drive of the history-sheeter criminals wherein they came across one home guard jawan who was deployed as a driver at Barhaj police station of the district.

“We further checked the credentials and found that in 2015, a history-sheet of Kamlesh was opened and he also went to jail,” added the officer.

“We have immediately removed him and written to the district commandant, home guards, Deoria, for further action against Kamlesh,” the SP said.

Salempur Circle Officer Deepak Shukla has been asked to conduct a probe.

Sharma said that all those who overlooked his (Kamlesh) credentials and allowed him in the police station will be taken to task.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor