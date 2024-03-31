Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajasthan today to review BJP poll preparations

Jaipur, March 31 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on a two-day tour from Sunday.

He will be reviewing the preparations made by the BJP to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Home Minister will be attending cluster core committee meetings in Jaipur for Churu, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur Lok Sabha seats. Thereafter he will attend a mega roadshow in Sikar.

On Monday, he will be in Jodhpur to attend another cluster core committee meeting.

The Union Minister will land at the Jaipur airport at 2.15 p.m. on Sunday. From here, he will directly go to a private hotel to attend the cluster meeting after which he will leave for Sikar at 3.05 p.m. At 3.35 pm, he will reach Sikar and at 3.55 pm, he will attend the roadshow and then will leave for Jaipur at 4.55 p.m. From 5.40 p.m. to 9 p.m., he will attend different meetings with social organisation groups, and at 9 p.m. will again attend a core committee meeting in Jaipur.

