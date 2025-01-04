Home Minister Amit Shah meets Sadhguru

New Delhi, Jan 4 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met Jaggi Vasudev, famously known as Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Taking to microblogging site X, the Home Minister wrote, “Delighted to meet Shri @SadhguruJV Ji. Had a discussion about Indian spirituality and its role in transforming societies.”

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev reacted to HM Shah’s tweet, saying, “Pleasure meeting Hon'ble Home Minister of Bharat. His engagement and interest in the civilizational aspects of our Nation is admirable.”

Sadhguru, who has been advocating for protecting the environment against climate change, is leading many initiatives like Project GreenHands (PGH), Rally for Rivers, Cauvery Calling, and the Journey to Save Soil. In 2017, he received the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, for his contributions to spirituality and humanitarian services.

In 2022, Sadhguru completed a 100-day motorcycle journey from London to India to bring attention to his ‘Journey to Save Soil’ campaign, which focuses on raising awareness about soil degradation issues and the benefits of using organic matter in farming

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah also met Hindu spiritual guru, writer and philosopher Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj.

“Met Junapithadheeswar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Had a detailed discussion with him on various topics related to spirituality and national interest. Your role in spreading Indian knowledge tradition and philosophy in the world is commendable,” the Home Minister said in a post on X.

