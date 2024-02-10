Home Minister Amit Shah Predicts BJP Victory with 370 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party chief and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has severely criticized the state government in a press conference regarding the crime incidents taking place in the state for the past few days. Also, Uddhav has taken a dig at BJP leader and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis. "Many incidents of crime have taken place in Maharashtra in the last few days. But after yesterday's statement by Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I have no words for him. Fadtoos-Kalank, which I used for him, have become very mild words. Now Fadnavis needs a mental examination and Maharashtra has a 'psychopath' Home Minister. Uddhav Thackeray has attacked that his statement yesterday should raise the question, "Has it benefited?" Uddhav has also demanded that the government should be dissolved and President's rule should be imposed.

Targeting the government over law and order, Uddhav Thackeray said, "There is a lot of unrest in Maharashtra. The hooliganism has been going on for the past few days. Earlier there were gang wars among the gangsters, but now there is a gang war within the government itself. The hooliganism of the gangsters has been going on under the auspices of the government for the past one and a half years. Photos of goons with ministers have been released. The protection given to goons is a matter of concern. A good worker of ours, Abhishek Ghosalkar, was murdered yesterday. Moraes also died. So did someone else give them the betel nut to kill them both?" Uddhav Thackeray has also expressed this doubt.

Meanwhile, "There is a photo of ex-governor Koshyari felicitating the goon who fired. If such goons are being felicitated by the governor, who should we ask for praise from?" Uddhav Thackeray has also raised such a question.