Union Budget 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the Parliament. A Union Cabinet meeting will be held here shortly.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget 2023 at 11am today. This will be the last full Budget of the second Narendra Modi government ahead of general elections in 2024. The Union Budget 2023 might not offer any major relief to households due to fiscal restraints. It would focus on long-term growth instead. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce increase in budget allocations for health, education and rural projects, helped by a pick up in tax collections. She might tweak tax rules including an alteration to the structure of capital gains tax, which would encourage investments.