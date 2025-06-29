Home Minister Amit Shah rules out talks with Maoists holding weapons

Hyderabad, June 29 Reiterating the resolve to make India free of Maoists by March 31, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ruled out talks with the extremists holding weapons.

Making it clear that there will be no talks with Maoists holding guns, he asked the left-wing extremists to give up arms and join the national mainstream.

Addressing the Kisan Sammelan in Nizamabad after inaugurating the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board, Amit Shah accused the Congress party of trying to shield Maoists.

He expressed the apprehension that the Congress party may provide shelter in Telangana to Maoists who have escaped from all over the country.

Amit Shah told the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not to allow Telangana to become the den of Maoists.

The Home Minister said the Maoists who want to surrender were free to do so. “Shun violence, give up arms and surrender. If you don’t surrender, we have resolved that by March 31, 2026, we will end Naxalism from this country,” he said.

He said that there can’t be any talks with those who killed tribals, policemen and security personnel.

“The Congress party is for talks with them. Our policy is that there will be no talks with those holding guns. Surrender, drop guns and join the national mainstream,” he said and mentioned that 10,000 people in the northeast gave up arms and joined the national mainstream.

He noted that 2,000 Naxalites surrendered in one and a half years, but ruled out talks with those who have weapons in their hands.

“I want to ask those who talk of shielding Naxalites what they will say to families of tribals, policemen and security personnel who lost their lives,” he said.

Amit Shah stated that for four decades, Naxalites killed 40,000 people in tribal regions and stalled the development.

The Home Minister said that neither the BRS nor Congress can do any good for the people of Telangana and claimed that only a double-engine government of the BJP can ensure the state’s comprehensive development and welfare of all sections.

He alleged that Congress has left behind the BRS in corruption. HM Shah said people rejected BRS because of corruption, but Congress has proved to be more corrupt.

“Earlier, Telangana was the ATM of the KCR family, and now it has become the ATM of the Congress party,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Amit Shah said India destroyed the headquarters of terrorism in Pakistan.

He said that for 10 years of Congress rule, terrorists from Pakistan used to enter India, attack and escape with no one to stop them. He claimed that during the last 10 years, Prime Minister Modi carried out three major operations.

“After Uri, surgical strikes were carried out. After Pulwama happened, there was an air strike, and after Pahalgam, we entered Pakistani soil to give them a befitting reply,” he said.

The Home Minister said that after the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister had said that the perpetrators would be taught a lesson. “Pakistan was threatening with an atomic bomb. Congress was thinking that nothing would happen, but one night, brave soldiers of our forces smashed the headquarters of terrorism and killed hundreds of terrorists,” he said

“Even today, Rahul Gandhi is raising questions. I want to tell him to see the appearance of Pakistanis, he will get the answer. They used to say we will not allow India to rest, but our leader destroyed their headquarters,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor