Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam rally postponed

Guwahati, April 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Assam has been postponed, said state Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal.

He told IANS: "Home Minister Shah's rally has been postponed. We have been waiting for new dates."

Minister Shah’s meeting was organised in Gohpur town in Biswanath district. He was scheduled to address a massive public rally on April 8.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend his first public programme in the Nalbari district after the announcement of poll dates on April 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor