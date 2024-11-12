Home Ministry approves setting up of CISF’s first all-women battalion

New Delhi, Nov 12 In a decision aimed at empowering women and enhancing their role in national security, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday approved the establishment of the first all-women battalion of the CISF.

“The CISF has been a preferred choice for women who wish to serve the nation in the Central Armed Police Force, constituting over 7 per cent of the force at present. The addition of a Mahila Battalion would encourage more aspiring young women across the country to join CISF and serve the nation. It will give a new identity to women in CISF,” said a statement.

The CISF headquarters have started preparations for the early recruitment, training and selection of locations for the headquarters of the new battalion. The training is being specially designed to create an elite battalion capable of performing multifarious roles as commandos in VIP security and also security of airports, Delhi Metro Rail duties, it said.

The proposal for the creation of all-women battalions in the force was initiated in pursuance of the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of the 53rd CISF Day function, the statement said.

At that event, HM Shah said, “The CISF is the only force among all CAPFs in which we can increase the number of women personnel because whether it is airports or metros, every day you have to increase the convenience of 50 per cent women passengers for their smooth travel.”

“Efforts should be made to take the ratio of women personnel in CISF from 94:6 to at least 80:20,” he said.

Founded in 1969, the CISF provides anti-terror security to government establishments including nuclear and aerospace installations. Private companies also hire CISF personnel to protect their industrial establishments and pay over Rs 100 crore annually. Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune and the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are some of the private users of CISF services.

As compared to the CISF, the CRPF got its first Mahila battalion in 1986. There are at least six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Mahila battalions.

Creche facilities have been established at 49 locations for the benefit of Mahila personnel of CRPF.

