Home Ministry Declares Hizb-ut-Tahrir a Terrorist Organisation Under UAPA

The government officially declared Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international pan-Islamic organization founded in Jerusalem in 1953, as a banned group on Thursday due to its alleged involvement in promoting terrorism and radicalising vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations like ISIS.

The central government has declared Hizb-Ut-Tahrir a terrorist organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pic.twitter.com/p590z8xsP3 — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2024

The Union Home Ministry issued a notification stating that HuT utilizes various social media platforms, secure apps, and conducts "Dawah" meetings to encourage susceptible individuals to engage in terrorist activities and raise funds for such purposes. According to the ministry, HuT aims to establish an Islamic state and caliphate globally, including in India, by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities.

The ministry said that HuT poses a serious threat to the country's democratic system and internal security. "And whereas, the central government believes that Hizb-ut-Tahrir is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India," the notification read, officially banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.