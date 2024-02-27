Home Ministry extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami-J&K for five more years

New Delhi, Feb 27 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir) for five more years.

The extension of ban reiterates government’s commitment to zero tolerance policy against terrorism and crackdown on separatist forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Home Minister Amit Shah, taking to X, said that government has banned the outfit for five more years and asserted that anyone threatening the security of nation will face ruthless measures.

"The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019," he said in the post.

The Centre’s crackdown on Jamaat comes days after National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided its multiple premises in Kashmir, in connection with terror funding. The raids were conducted in Jammu, Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Srinagar. Multiple damning documents and digital records were seized in the raids, which reportedly documented involvement of Jamaat in terror activities.

In December 2022, the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) had impounded several properties of the Jamaat, amounting to Rs 100 crore, in four districts of the Valley.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor